She Spent $4,000 On Christmas Gifts For Her Teen Niece, And Her Niece’s Mom Is Angry For Making Her Look Bad Because She Didn’t Spend Nearly That Much

This woman got married to a man who comes from a crazy rich family. Her husband’s family has so much money that they really don’t even know how to spend it.

This Christmas, she spent about $15,000 on each of her three children for all of their presents, which she admits she is grateful to be able to do.

She then asked each of her children which charity they would like her to donate money to in their name, and she donated $15,000 for each child as well.

Now, in regards to the rest of the presents she purchased for her family, her mom has always had a rule that you only get someone a Christmas present if you will be spending time with them on Christmas day.

And, for the kids in their family, everyone picks presents out for the kids instead of getting gifts for the parents.

So this year, it was her mom’s turn to host everyone for Christmas, and 10 of her cousins were in attendance, along with their children.

She spent time picking out thoughtful and cool gifts for all of her cousins’ kids, and she didn’t think twice about the price.

Her one 35-year-old cousin, in particular, has a 14-year-old daughter that she picked out some very lavish gifts for.

“She is the result of a one-night stand, so most of us in the family have only met her mother a handful of times and for only a few minutes,” she explained.

