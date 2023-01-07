Her Cousin Just Got Married, And At The Wedding Her Cousin’s Sister-In-Law Threw Wine On Her Dress, So She Left And Took Back Her Gift Of $1,000 In Cash

This 18-year-old girl is from America, but she recently traveled to Australia to celebrate her 25-year-old cousin A’s wedding.

Her family is Indian, yet her cousin’s new husband’s family is not, so they held 2 different ceremonies, similar to what Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra did when they got married.

For her cousin’s Indian ceremony, she wore something traditional, and for the second ceremony, she picked out a very pretty floral print satin midi dress with a side slit.

Her cousin A is her absolute favorite of all her cousins, and she is the closest to her too.

She wanted to do something very special as a wedding present, so she saved up money from her job in order to be able to gift her cousin $1,000, which she put in a small envelope.

Now, back to the dress that she wore for her cousin’s Australian wedding, the color and print were super close to the traditional outfit she had worn for the Indian ceremony, but when she got to the wedding, she was shocked when her cousin’s in-laws thought differently.

Her cousin’s in-laws actually came up to her to say that they did not think her dress was appropriate for the wedding, and she figured it was because of the side slit.

“…But they all said it looked too pale and unacceptable, even though it was a blush pink with bright, almost neon colors on it,” she explained.

“I said sorry, but I didn’t have another dress suitable enough for a wedding that I could change into, and M’s family (her cousin’s in-laws) seemed mad. I left it at that and went on with my day.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.