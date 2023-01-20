Her Daughter Called Her Out For Treating Her Differently Than Her Sister, And She Said It’s Because She’s In A Different Financial Situation

This 49-year-old woman is a single mom with 2 daughters. She has Jess, who is 28, and Jennie, who is 17.

Back when she was in college, she got pregnant with Jess, which understandably was difficult. But then, 2 years after Jess was born, Jess’s dad sadly passed away.

She managed to graduate and get a one-bedroom apartment for her and Jess, but money was so tight she was barely surviving.

“Throughout Jess’s childhood, whenever she asked for something, I would have to say no because we couldn’t afford it,” she explained.

“She stopped asking me for things around the time she was 10, and by 16, she had a job. A year later, Jess came to me and asked if I could pay for her half of her college tuition. I said that I couldn’t because I was still working at a low-wage job and needed money for Jennie.”

Jess was so upset with her that she stopped speaking to her completely. It was only when Jess moved to a different city for college that they kind of started speaking again, but it wasn’t with much regularity.

A year after Jess started college, she met a man named Sam, to who she is now married to.

She says that Sam really changed her life and Jennie’s life as well. She and Jennie moved in with Sam.

When she and Sam got married, they chose a gorgeous Hawaiian resort, but she never invited Jess to come to the wedding, as she was positive Jess wouldn’t have the money to fly there.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.