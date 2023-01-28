Her Friend Would Always Make Comments About Her Wealth, So She Recently Told Her Friend Off And Told Her To Get Over Her “Inferiority Complex” 

This young 18-year-old girl decided to attend a smaller college, and while at school, she obviously met some new people.

However, it appears that since moving away from her hometown bubble, she has become friends with people who cannot really relate to her upbringing.

Now, she claims that she has never cared about anyone else’s socioeconomic status– likely because she spent her entire life in the same neighborhood, surrounded by people who hailed from a similar background as her.

One of her college friends named Amy, though, is reportedly much different. According to her, Amy is open about not being well-off. In fact, her friend’s family reportedly makes about $36,000 a year in total.

“But, frankly, I could not care less about how much money you have if we are just friends,” she said.

In spite of that, she claims that Amy keeps making “backhanded comments” about her wealth.

For instance, she was once telling Amy a story about how the teens from her high school used to drive Porsches to school in order to show off.

She also mentioned how nobody really cared or gave those people any attention since everyone’s family had one.

Her friend was not really okay with that, though, and reportedly made some snide comments about “rich people.”

