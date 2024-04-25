She Wouldn’t Drive Her Friend Home From Her Dinner Party After She Insulted Her Partner’s Cooking

This 28-year-old woman and her partner, 30, had a dinner party at their house last weekend with a small group of close friends.

They were thrilled to host their guests and enjoy a meal together, especially since she and her partner felt confident in their cooking abilities and were happy to make delicious food for their friends.

“We prepared a three-course meal, including a specialty dish that my partner had been perfecting for a while,” she said.

One of her friends at dinner, Amy, 27, came over and was happy. The night was going smoothly, but that changed once she and her partner served their friend the main course, and Amy tried the specialty dish.

“As soon as Amy took her first bite, she made a face and loudly said, ‘Ugh, this is terrible! Did you follow a recipe or just throw a bunch of stuff together?’ My partner looked visibly hurt,” she explained.

She was stunned by Amy’s harsh remarks and advised her to be kind. But Amy repeatedly whined about the meal the entire night.

Even though her other friends were uncomfortable and attempted to change the topic, there were negative vibes throughout the rest of the dinner party.

At the end of the night, Amy, who’d driven herself, requested a ride from her because she was pretty intoxicated.

In any other circumstance, she would have happily given Amy a ride. However, she didn’t want to drive Amy home due to her rude, repetitive comments about the food.

