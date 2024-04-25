His Wife Is Furious That His Mom Hasn’t Invited Them To Disney Ever Since They Had Kids, But When He Refused To Talk To His Mom About It, She Called Him A Coward

This man is currently married, and he and his wife have two “awesome” kids together – a 4-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. According to him, his wife is also a “massive” Disney adult. But they’ve only been able to bring their kids to Disney one time.

“We don’t have a ton of disposable income. I do well, but we are in a high-cost-of-living area and have some debt,” he explained.

His family, on the other hand, goes to Disney really frequently. Apparently, his aunt is in charge of planning most of the trips. Plus, his aunt or mom typically pays for the visits.

“They both still pay all of their grown kids’ travel expenses,” he said.

So, before he and his wife had kids, they were always invited along to Disney, and his mom always paid for them both. However, ever since he and his wife had children, his family stopped including him in the trips.

In his mom’s eyes, going to Disney with young kids is “miserable.” Not to mention, no one else has children, so she believes it would just be “awkward.”

His wife has become very offended by his mom’s perspective, too, since she believes that their kids are getting treated poorly. But he really doesn’t agree with his wife on this.

“I feel no one owes anyone a trip, and it is nice that she [his mom] used to take us,” he admitted.

“I get kids aren’t for everyone, and it seems fair that a bunch of adults wouldn’t want kids around.”

