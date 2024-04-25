She’s Only Been Dating Her Boyfriend For A Year, And She’s Questioning If It’s Too Soon For Them To Get Engaged

This 24-year-old girl and her 25-year-old boyfriend have been dating for just a year, but they’re already discussing being more serious.

They’re going to move in together in April of next year, and her boyfriend has brought up getting engaged before moving in together.

Although she’s young and their relationship is new, she knows exactly what she wants in a man, and her boyfriend is it.

“We work very well together, and in the past year, he has helped me grow way past what I thought was ever possible for myself,” she explained.

“Before I met him, I dropped out of college twice, was going nowhere, and was just kind of a bum, TBH. But he has pushed me to do things and supported me through everything (even down to me complaining about the same thing 100 million times and never getting short or frustrated).”

“I’m currently set to finish my first semester with a 4.0 GPA, got a new job, and have dreams for my future again. I know without a doubt he is the one I want to spend my life with, and he’s on the same page.”

Not too long ago, her boyfriend asked her what style of engagement ring she likes, and he wanted to know her ring size too.

Also, one of her boyfriend’s best friends had a bridal shower, and he said to her that he was interested in seeing what kind of inspiration she would get from that party before kissing her on the cheek.

To her, that really was a sign her boyfriend is ready to propose soon. He has been bringing up getting married, along with when they should have kids and get a house.

