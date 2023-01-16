Her Hack For Getting Great Curls Involves A Pair Of Leggings, 2 Scrunchies, And A Hair Brush

TikTok has got the best life hacks for anything you can think of: food, kitchen, beauty, fashion. Sometimes, I feel like I’ve learned more from TikTok about life than I did in school. You’re guaranteed to discover something new every time you open up the app.

One life-changing beauty hack we’ve stumbled across today is how to achieve the bounciest curls using no heat.

Of course, you’ve probably seen several variations of heatless hairstyles already. But this one is done with leggings! And it works wonderfully.

TikTok user Mary Ashlee (@maryashlee1) is showing her followers a step-by-step tutorial of what she calls ‘heatless legging curls.’

By morning, you will have the most jaw-dropping results, aka, the shiniest, most gorgeous-looking curls you’ve seen in your life.

So Mary is starting her video with three-day-old hair. No matter the condition of her hair, she uses this technique every night and never fails to wake up with fresh curls. You’ll need to grab a pair of leggings, two silk scrunchies, and a hairbrush.

First, divide your hair into two even sections. Place the leggings on top of your head with the butt toward the back of your head. Mary clips one section of hair back to keep it out of the way.

Make sure your hair is knot-free before wrapping the leggings in your locks. Move the butt of the leggings to the side you’re not currently working on so it’s easier to do.

Next, take a small section of hair at the front and flip it over the pant leg. After the first piece of hair, start grabbing some from the back, so the back of your hair will also be curled. Repeat throughout the top section of the hair.

