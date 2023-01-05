Her Husband Made A Really Inappropriate Knock-Knock Joke About Her Brother And Sister-In-Law’s Infertility And Adopted Son, So Her Parents Kicked Him Out On New Year’s Eve

This woman has been married to her second husband, Mike, for about four years now. And according to her, Mike is a complete “jokester” who absolutely loves to crack jokes all of the time.

Plus, Mike specifically loves to joke around with her brother, Ethan, and Ethan’s wife. She also claims that her brother used to enjoy the teasing, too. Well, that was until recently when Ethan accused Mike of taking the jokes way too far.

For context, her brother Ethan and his wife struggled to conceive their own biological children. So, about two years ago, they decided to adopt a boy named Joey.

Ever since then, though, her husband thought it would be appropriate to make digs about Joey’s adoption.

And she apparently sees no problem with it– writing the habit off as “silly” and “lighthearted.”

“Mike has been making silly, lighthearted jokes that involved Joey’s biological parents as a way to mess with Ethan and his wife,” she said.

She also claims to have spoken with her husband in the past and is adamant that he means no harm at all by the jokes. Instead, Mike was apparently just trying to get Ethan and his wife “to react.”

On New Year’s Eve, though, Mike’s tendency to push the couple’s buttons sparked some serious drama.

That night, her parents had hosted a large celebratory dinner, and she and her husband attended as well as Ethan and his wife. Then, after everyone sat down to eat, Mike decided to tell Ethan a knock-knock joke.

