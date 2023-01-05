Every Time She Gets Sick, Her Boyfriend Claims To Be Even Sicker Than Her, So She’s Wondering How To Bring Up This Annoying Tendency Without Offending Him

This young twenty-three-year-old woman has been with her boyfriend, who is twenty-two, for about two years now. For the most part, everything has been going great, too.

But there is just one thing about her boyfriend that really gets under her skin. Apparently, every single time that she falls ill or complains about not feeling well, her boyfriend will claim to be even sicker than she is.

For instance, back when she got tonsillitis, her boyfriend suddenly started to whine about “dying from tonsillitis,” too. Then, when she got a urinary tract infection (UTI), her boyfriend also claimed to be suffering from the infection.

The most comical part about this whole situation, though, is that as soon as she claims to start feeling better, her boyfriend will magically be all better, too!

And more recently, the same exact thing happened again during the holiday season. Starting on December 23, she became really sick and actually had to spend the entirety of Christmas laid up in bed.

So, she was understandably really upset about missing out on all of the fun and festivities. But now, she feels as though she cannot even open up to her partner about her feelings because of his copycat tendency.

“I can’t even complain about it to him because now, he is suddenly dying sick with the same thing. But, it is somehow ‘worse,'” she revealed.

Quite honestly, though, she just does not buy her boyfriend’s story. Apparently, the virus she caught had her bed-bound for four whole days.

At the same time, her boyfriend was actually able to go out drinking and then go to work the following morning. Yet, he is still insisting that he is somehow more ill than she is!

