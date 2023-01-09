Her Parents Refuse To Give Her And Her Twin Sister Their Own Bedrooms Even Though They Live In A Four-Bedroom House With Separate Guest And Office Rooms That Are Barely Used

This girl is fourteen and currently lives with her twin sister, Kate, and her parents in a four-bedroom house. But, she honestly cannot take their living arrangement anymore.

Her parents have taken the master as their bedroom; meanwhile, the second room is a guest room, and the third is her father’s office.

This means that she and Kate have shared the fourth room their entire lives– and it just does not make sense to her.

“The three regular bedrooms are small. Dad works from home two days a week, and we have guests maybe ten days a year,” she explained.

On top of that, she and her sister are two very different people who do not cope well living together. She claims to be very outgoing and enjoys having guests over.

Kate, on the other hand, is reportedly an introvert who enjoys watching old television shows and talking to people on Discord.

So, as you can imagine, their differences start a lot of arguments. Kate apparently likes order and organization, and she just wants to be able to put her clothes on a chair without being yelled at.

In turn, the twin sisters have been begging to get their own rooms since they were nine years old. But, her parents have always refused and claimed that they did not have enough space “for everybody’s needs.”

Then, once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she and Kate barely survived quarantining together. They apparently fought all of the time, and her sister would sometimes move her stuff into the guest room to get some space.

