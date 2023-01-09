Her Partner Is Constantly Scrolling Through TikTok And Watching Videos Of Hot Girls Instead Of Investing Time Into Their Relationship, And It Makes Her Feel Like Trash Because She Says She Will Never Look Like These Girls

This 27-year-old girl has spent the last 7 years with her partner, who is 34, and she never started questioning their relationship until recently.

She says that she has always been lucky in that she’s been small and attractive, which guys liked back when she was dating, so she never really had a hard time catching a guy’s interest.

Several years ago, though, she gave birth and since has put on 40 pounds. She was already left feeling terrible about herself because of the weight gain, but then her partner started spending all of his time on TikTok.

All he does is watch videos of hot girls dancing, and it’s making her feel like trash.

“I’ve never been in a relationship with someone who will sit next to me and scroll through and save videos of stunning women shaking their bodies that I will never look like,” she explained.

“I’m supposed to just pretend that doesn’t bother me. I don’t and never will look like that. I know I can’t tell him what he can and can’t do with himself…online, but I can say that it makes me feel like…garbage when he is just casually scrolling through his feed, liking and saving videos like that of women when I am sitting right next to him.”

Her partner is aware that his behavior is negatively impacting her self-esteem, but he still won’t stop what he’s doing.

Instead, he tries to pretend that he’s not watching videos like this when she does catch him.

She and her partner used to have a great relationship, but now they don’t, and she can’t help but blame his most recent obsession.

