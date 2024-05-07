She Wrote In Her Secret Diary About Wanting To Divorce Her Husband, And He Read It

For the last decade, this 27-year-old woman has been with her 30-year-old husband, and they got married close to three years ago.

Then, last year, her husband revealed to her that he cheated on her one year into their relationship, but he kept it a secret for that long.

The girl he cheated on her with was one of his coworkers that he didn’t know too well, but he booked a hotel room for them.

Prior to that cheating incident, her husband kept a secret from her that had something to do with his ex-girlfriend.

“So up until last year, he had lied to me for 100% of our relationship (as far as I know),” she explained.

“A few months ago, I was seriously considering divorce, which I think is something that anyone would think in my situation, but nothing came of it except for me writing it down in my diary.”

She suffers from severe depression, and writing helps her cope with this. So, she frequently writes in her diary, but she keeps it hidden away so nobody can find it.

Well, today, her husband figured out her hiding spot, and he read her diary. He obviously came across the part where she wrote about wanting to divorce him, and he’s very upset.

He’s furious with her for even thinking about filing for divorce, but she’s equally as angry with him for invading her private space.

