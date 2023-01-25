Her Roommate Can No Longer Afford To Feed Herself Because She Spends Her Money On Other Things, But Now Her Roommate Constantly Makes Comments About How Great Her Food Looks

This 22-year-old girl has a female roommate who is 24, and they have been living with one another for half a year now while both attending college.

Every single week, her mom and dad gave her $150 that she can spend on her groceries, her gas, or anything else that she needs to buy.

She honestly spends more than $100 on groceries each week just to feed herself. She tries to eat in a healthy way, and she does cook a ton.

“I love making a variety of recipes, and cooking brings me a lot of joy,” she explained. “That being said, I make a lot of elaborate recipes and make tons so that I have extra food for the next few days.”

Her roommate has always cooked a lot as well, but lately, she just doesn’t have the money to feed herself.

“She splurges her money on things she can’t afford and will come home and do nothing,” she said.

“Yet she talks about how she’s stressed about paying rent and how she can’t afford food. Her parents pay for a good portion of her rent.”

The thing is, where they currently live, rent is so cheap that someone can work a part-time job and easily cover all of their living expenses.

Her roommate did recently start working at a new job, so she’s hoping that her roommate will have money to feed herself again soon.

