Her Stepsister Really Wants Her Grandfather’s Diamond, Which Is A Family Heirloom From World War II, For An Engagement Ring, But She Is Refusing To Pressure Her Grandfather To Hand It Over

This twenty-five-year-old woman’s parents have been divorced for about fifteen years now.

Since then, her father has remarried a woman named Laura, who has two daughters– her stepsisters– Katie and Sam.

Her father has also grown really close with Katie and Sam and now considers them to be his own daughters.

Anyway, her grandfather on her father’s side has a family heirloom– a diamond– that once belonged to her great-grandmother. She also believes that the diamond is some sort of family miracle since her grandfather was able to find it following World War II.

Apparently, her grandfather had also sadly lost both his mother and sister during the war. So, he held onto the diamond and intended to give it to the next woman in his family– with hopes of it getting set into an engagement ring.

Now, it is crucial to note that her grandfather has a “thing” about blood relations and family. More specifically, if you are not blood-related, then you can be family. But you are not technically in the family.

“I am pretty sure this is somewhat related to his trauma, but it might be a generational thing,” she said.

So, due to that distinction, her grandfather’s sons were not allowed to use the diamond for any of their wives’ rings– since the diamond would then be owned by someone who was not blood-related.

Instead, she is her grandfather’s only biological granddaughter. In turn, it was always assumed that she would inherit the diamond.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.