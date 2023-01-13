Her Teenaged Twin Sister Had A Daughter And Agreed To Leave The Baby With Their Mom While Moving Into A New Place Hours Away, But Now That Her Sister Is All Moved In, Her Mom Is Refusing To Give The Baby Back

This eighteen-year-old young woman has a twin sister who has had the same boyfriend since their freshman year of high school.

Her sister’s boyfriend is eighteen, too, and comes from a wealthy family. He also reportedly had a career all lined up and ready for him from the day he graduated high school.

She claims her sister’s boyfriend is also pretty responsible, as is her sister. So, it was pretty shocking after she and her family found out that her sister was pregnant.

Now, her sister apparently swears that they used protection, and she really does believe that her sister tried to be safe.

“She is not the type to skip out on that kind of stuff, nor is he,” she said.

Due to the unexpected pregnancy, though, her sister was forced to finish her senior year via distance learning.

Then, her sister’s child was born right after graduation, and she claims that her sister and her sister’s boyfriend have been very responsible parents despite their young age.

But, about two weeks ago, her sister’s boyfriend started a new job– which is about four hours away from home. So, her sister and boyfriend are obviously going to be moving away.

In the meantime, though, while her sister and her boyfriend moved all of their stuff to their new place, they agreed to leave the baby with her mom.

