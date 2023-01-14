Here’s A Healthy Recipe For Chicken Pad Thai

Instead of ordering greasy takeout from your local Thai place, try making your own healthier version of chicken Pad Thai. No hate to the restaurants; they make some tasty dishes.

But by the time it arrives at your house, the noodles are already soggy, and the experience just isn’t as good as dining in. And you know, there’s that whole thing about saving money by not eating out all the time.

So if you’re in the mood for some Pad Thai that’s cheaper, fresher, and made by your own two hands, check out this recipe from food TikToker Jalal (@jalalsamfit). It’s high in protein, delicious, and, best of all, easy to make.

First, cut up some chicken breasts into cubes. Add soy sauce, garlic powder, and black pepper. Combine the ingredients together, so the chicken soaks up all the seasonings.

Then, in a separate bowl, add a spoonful of soy sauce, fish sauce, tamarind puree, and brown sugar. Also, squeeze juice from half of a lime.

If you don’t have any tamarind puree, use ketchup instead. In addition, coconut sugar can be used in place of brown sugar.

Mix until the consistency is completely smooth.

Next, put a pan on the stove at high heat. Cook the chicken for approximately five minutes or until it’s golden brown. Once finished, set the chicken aside.

In the same pan that you used to cook the chicken, pour in some olive oil, garlic, shallots, and green onions.

Cook them for thirty seconds. Then, dump your already-cooked rice noodles into the pan along with the sauce you made earlier.

