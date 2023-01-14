If You’re Looking For A Simple Yet Elegant Meal, Check Out This Recipe For Pork Medallions With Rosemary Lemon Butter Sauce

These juicy pork medallions with rosemary lemon butter sauce are a simple yet elegant meal that will have your whole family eagerly waiting at the dinner table with forks held high and ready to dig in.

They can be prepared over the stovetop using just one pan. And the classic flavors appeal to everyone’s tastes, so it’s the perfect dish to make for Sunday dinners or holiday parties.

TikToker Cindy (@culinarylane) has a recipe for pork medallions. The one thing about pork is that you don’t want to overcook it, or else it will dry out.

But after whipping up this recipe, you’ll learn how to prevent your pork from suffering such a terrible fate, and you’ll feel like a literal chef.

First, heat up some olive oil and butter in a pan along with the juice from one lemon. Toss in some garlic and rosemary seasoning.

Next, slice up your pork medallions into pieces that are about half an inch thick. Cook them in the butter mixture for three minutes on each side, then transfer the cooked meat to a bowl.

“I think the key to these medallions is going to be using a good quality skillet. You want a good nonstick or cast iron to get these nice and golden brown,” said Cindy.

Once the pork is all cooked and covered up in a bowl, pour a cup of chicken broth into the same pan.

Then, add in some half and half mixed with cornstarch. This will be your sauce. After the sauce thickens, add the mushrooms to it.

Return the pork to the pan to cook it in the sauce. Let them simmer in the sauce for a few minutes–season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

