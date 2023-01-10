His Stepdaughters Forced His Daughter To Sleep On The Floor While Sharing A Hotel Room, So He Ended Up Getting His Daughter Her Own Room, And Now His Wife Is Accusing Him Of Favoritism

Unfortunately, this man’s father passed away about two weeks ago. So, he and his wife, Candace, recently flew out to his hometown to attend his dad’s funeral.

They also brought along his sixteen-year-old daughter, named Shiloh, and his two stepdaughters– who are nineteen and seventeen.

Now, his wife was in charge of booking their accommodations for after the service. And in an effort to save money, she ultimately booked two hotel rooms– one for him and his wife and one for the three girls.

Later that evening, though, he received a really distressed call from his daughter Shiloh at about 11:00 p.m. Apparently, she was crying, and it sounded as though she was arguing with her stepsisters.

So, he obviously asked what was wrong and found out that his stepdaughters were insisting that Shiloh sleeps on the floor– even though there was one large bed in the room with enough space to fit all three girls.

This shocked him, and he ended up asking his daughter why. But Shiloh did not really have an answer, so he just went to the girls’ hotel room to get to the bottom of the issue.

Upon talking to his stepdaughters, though, he claims that they just kept talking in circles but never really explained why Shiloh could not sleep in the bed.

In fact, they even shrugged and said that it was just “better that way” and claimed to feel “more comfortable.”

So, at that point, he told his daughter to collect her things from the room. Then, after his stepdaughters asked where she was going, he told them that he was going to be booking Shiloh her own hotel room.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.