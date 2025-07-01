She Dumped Her Boyfriend, Then He Mailed Her An Engagement Ring

I can’t say I’ve ever met a girl who dumped her boyfriend and then had him do something extremely hurtful to make her regret the decision (although I do know a girl who broke up with her boyfriend and he texted her a photo of an engagement ring he found on Google, making it seem like he was about to propose to her, to guilt her into giving him another chance).

This 34-year-old woman and her 48-year-old boyfriend dated for a year and a half, and she ultimately dumped him via text two Sundays ago.

She kept her text short and to the point, outlining the problems they had encountered in their time together and why this made her feel empowered to be single.

Before you jump on her and say it’s cruel to dump someone over a text, she did try to break up with him on several phone calls, but he acted like it wasn’t happening, so she had no choice but to literally spell it all out to him.

After ending things with him for good, she said she would like him to respect her wishes and no longer reach out to her.

He responded that he would stick to that, although he felt disappointed with her not wanting anything to do with him.

Eventually, he apologized, which she couldn’t believe, as he had spent their entire relationship refusing to accept accountability for his actions.

This past Friday, her now ex-boyfriend mailed her a box with some clothing she left behind at his apartment, and as she dug through the box, she spotted a gift bag amid everything.

“I open it and there’s a ring that was clearly wrapped in a gift shop and a manically scribbled note: ‘I was going to give you this in New Mexico (our last planned trip together), it’s yours and always will be, so I hope you like it.’ Followed by scribbled-out hearts and his name,” she explained.

“I know this was my engagement ring because he spoke about wanting to buy me one when he took a trip to New Mexico back in January.”

“It’s so close to what he described as being what he saw, ‘speaking to us,’ I know that it is. Even looking back and realizing his version of my engagement ring was not what I cared for spoke volumes.”

She can tell he didn’t put a lot of details in his note on purpose, as he was intentionally trying to hurt her after dumping him.

She knows the engagement ring was one final act of cruelty and manipulation, and she’s not sure what to do with it.

She’s concerned that her ex is hoping this will provide him with a final window of opportunity to keep on speaking to her, even though she asked to cut contact.

“Do I just silently keep it, pawn it off? I can’t stand looking at it. My friend suggested just mailing it back as is, note left in it and all, so there is no way he can say he did it. Not sure what to do,” she concluded.

What do you think she should do with the engagement ring?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





