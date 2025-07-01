Her Best Friend Passed Away, And Now Her Mom Is Demanding She Hand Over The Diary In Her Possession

Nearly a year ago, this 24-year-old woman’s best friend, Lila, passed away in a car accident. They were thick as thieves since they were only 12.

Lila was her platonic twin flame and like a soulmate to her. Back when they were little, they began a tradition of keeping diaries.

“We’d swap them every few weeks, read what the other wrote, and add to them. Some entries were silly or mundane, others deeply personal—our traumas, our fears, and things we never said out loud,” she explained.

“After high school, we kept up the tradition, but only Lila wrote in the last journal. She gifted it to me on my 23rd birthday with a note saying: ‘If I ever leave first, this is all the leftover love I couldn’t say out loud.'”

“Since her death, I’ve read it maybe five times. I cry every time. It’s a lifeline. It’s her voice, raw and unfiltered, full of things I never knew she carried.”

Several months back, Lila’s mom requested that she hand over Lila’s diary. Lila’s mom said having the diary would help her to understand Lila better while causing her to feel closer to her.

That diary, though, is brimming with exceptionally intimate details about Lila, and about her as well. There are secrets, mental health battles, and information written in there that Lila mentioned she wanted to keep her family from finding out about.

While Lila was private with her family, she was the opposite with her, as she didn’t fear judgment or her spilling Lila’s secrets all over the place.

She knows Lila’s words will wound her mom if she ever has the opportunity to read them. Lila wrote that her mom made her feel suffocated as a kid, and she doubted their religious beliefs in the diary, too, which would crush Lila’s mom.

“I gently told her mom that I didn’t think Lila would have wanted her to read it, and that I wasn’t comfortable sharing it,” she added.

“She got quiet, then cold. She told other family members I was ‘keeping a piece of her daughter hostage.’ Now people are messaging me, saying it’s cruel to deny a grieving mother that kind of closure.”

“I miss Lila every day. I want to do right by her. But I also don’t want to be the villain in someone else’s grief.”

Do you think she should allow Lila’s mom to have the diary, or keep holding onto it in order to protect Lila’s innermost thoughts?

