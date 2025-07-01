He Got A Mom Fired And Her Son Expelled After Getting The Teen In Trouble For Shoplifting

As they say, actions have consequences, and when you mess up, you have to be prepared to face the music. This man is the owner of a convenience store located in a blue-collar area, and he and his family run the place.

Normally, nothing crazy happens in his shop, although recently, someone has been shoplifting items from him.

Several weeks ago, a 17-year-old boy and one of his friends stopped in when school was done for the day, and they stole several items out of the store, including some energy drinks.

He has great security cameras that captured the kids, their faces, their license plates, and them shoving the things into their bags without paying and leaving the store.

He promptly filed a police report, as he’s sick of people believing they can steal from him, as it’s not like he can afford to take that kind of a loss.

“The police caught up with them, and one of the boys was apparently on thin ice already at his high school because of a prior incident,” he explained.

“He ended up getting expelled. His mom works as a cafeteria aide at the same school, and because of the scandal, she lost her job too (I guess they didn’t want her there with all the gossip about her son).”

“She came to my store crying, asking me to please retract the report, saying I’d destroyed her entire family’s future. That her kid was about to graduate and get into a trade school with a small scholarship, and now it was all gone.”

The mom wasn’t mean to him; she was just clearly desperate to get him to help fix the disaster her son had created.

He did feel sympathetic to the mom, but her son has to own up to his actions and accept the punishment for what he did.

He ended up apologizing to the mom while pointing out that he was not going to magically retract the police report he made.

Shoplifting is a crime, and he no longer wants to put up with it happening right under his nose.

“Since then, some folks in the neighborhood have been treating me like absolute trash… giving me dirty looks, spreading rumors that I’m racist (the boy is Latino), and even threatening to boycott my shop,” he continued.

“I honestly feel terrible that his mom lost her job, but at the same time, if her kid hadn’t stolen from me, none of this would have happened. I’m not sure why I’m being painted as the monster for wanting to protect my business.”

What advice do you have for him?

