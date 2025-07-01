She Screamed At Her Sister That It’s Her Fault For Being A Single Mom Who Keeps Having Kids With A Deadbeat, So She’s Done Being Her Free Babysitter

This 25-year-old woman has a twin sister who is a single mother with three children, and she’s been helping out with her sister’s kids for the last six years.

Despite the children’s father never being involved, her twin keeps having more kids with him, and she’s reached her breaking point over it.

The father of her sister’s children is supposedly a “deadbeat,” so she’s asked why her sister keeps sleeping with him on multiple occasions.

Yet, she always just gets accused of “victim blaming” since her sister claims it’s not her fault that the father doesn’t step up.

This has left her, her mother, and her younger siblings to assist her twin with the kids. And it’s been especially tough ever since her sister’s youngest was diagnosed with autism.

“My mom and I have asked my sister for years to put her kids’ dad on child support, but she complains she doesn’t know how to spell his last name, and he has two last names, so they can’t find him,” she explained.

Well, just last month, she finally had enough. Out of nowhere, her sister announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child. To make matters worse, her sister had kept the pregnancy a secret until her second trimester.

This is a huge issue for a few reasons. First of all, they all live in a four-bedroom house, and each room is occupied.

Her mom and two younger sisters share a room; meanwhile, she has her own bedroom, her sister shares a room with her toddler, and her sister’s two sons have a room.

So, obviously, all the rooms in their home are taken. Nonetheless, she was told that she’d have to start sharing a room with her sister’s toddler because her sister’s room is not big enough to fit three people.

The real icing on the cake, though, is the paternity. When she asked who the father of her twins’ baby is, she found out it was the same man who fathered the other three. This caused both her and her mom to have a breakdown.

“My mom started screaming at her, saying she’s disgusting for sleeping with a man who doesn’t take care of his kids,” she detailed.

“Mind you, my sister’s ex has a girlfriend, and my sister always insults her for dating a deadbeat but keeps sleeping with him.”

On top of that, her twin sister’s decisions have started disrupting her own life. She recently earned her master’s degree and landed a new job just one week before the news of her sister’s pregnancy came out.

She’d planned to save money by living at home for one more year, but now, her sister’s fourth pregnancy is her final straw.

That’s why she signed a lease to move in with a friend as of July 1, and she didn’t plan on telling her sister, either. She knew her twin would freak out.

Unfortunately, she was right, too. The other day, her twin caught her packing and asked whether she was going on a trip since she was apparently needed for babysitting this weekend.

Her sister received a rude awakening when she revealed that she was moving out. Moreover, her twin tried to say that she couldn’t, as she’s part of the kids’ support system.

“I told her that it’s not been by choice, and while our mom is her mom, I’m not her mom, and I have no obligation to help her. Plus, I’ll be giving her an extra room for her and her kids,” she recalled.

At that point, her sister attempted to say that, due to their identical twin DNA, the children are also technically hers. But honestly, she didn’t care.

She pointed out that her sister expects her to play a more parental role than their actual father.

“And my sister should be ashamed to continue sleeping with him after he abandoned her alone with the first child, let alone having three more,” she added.

To be clear, she doesn’t blame her twin for being a single mom, but she does think it’s her sister’s fault for continuing to have children with a man who’s never even met their kids. She believes that “no good mother” would keep seeing a guy who abandoned them.

So, she wound up telling her sister to stop expecting her to care more about the children’s well-being than she does as their mother. And now, in the wake of their fight, she’s wondering if her reaction was valid or not.

Do you agree that her sister’s not a victim in this situation? Is it unfair that she’s had to help out so much? Should she get to move out without feeling guilty?

