How To Burn Sage And Cleanse Your Space Of Negative Energy

Do you often feel like your life is constantly unpredictable and chaotic? If so, then the idea of cleansing yourself, your space, and your belongings of any negative energy probably sounds quite enticing. I mean, who really needs any additional sources of stress in their life?

If you can relate and want to make sure that your home is truly your safe space, then sage burning might be your best bet.

This ritual– also known as “smudging”– originated as a key aspect of various Native American cultures.

Sage is a part of the Salvia plant family, and its name is derived from salvere in Latin– which means to “be well” or “be in good health.” And aside from more spiritual uses, research has found that burning sage can be a key component in boosting physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

In fact, medicinal smokes like sage have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, are known to improve cognition and mood, and can even help ease insomnia. Plus, if you prefer not to have critters in your space, sage can serve as an insect repellent, too.

Traditional sage burning within Native American culture is also believed to cleanse people of negative thoughts and feelings while promoting wisdom, healing, and longevity.

So, if you are looking to tap into the major benefits of this ritual, here is a simple guide to get started.

Preparing For A Sage-Burning Session

First and foremost, it is important to remember that burning sage is an Indigenous practice. So, in order to participate respectfully, you should always enter a sage-burning session with gratitude, intention, and reverence.

