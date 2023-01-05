If You’re Over Avocado Toast, Check Out This Recipe For Toast That Tastes Like Apple Pie

The internet is obsessed with avocado toast. It grew in popularity when aesthetic photos taken by influencers started popping up all over Instagram.

And soon enough, everyone everywhere was recreating the dish. It’s looking like a trend that will never die.

But just because avocado toast might still be trendy, that doesn’t mean all people still love it. There are probably some individuals out there who have had enough of it by now.

And I can’t blame them. There’s only so much avocado that one can take.

So if you’re over the whole avocado toast thing, here’s another plant-based option that’s a ten out of ten in my book.

This toast topped with apple slices, cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey tastes like apple pie but is much easier to make.

You can eat apple cinnamon toast for a snack, for breakfast, or as a pre-workout meal. It’s the perfect treat for any time of the day!

It also looks way more appealing and fancier than toast with green mush spread on top. You’ll be eating this all day, every day.

TikToker @bearenger has a fabulous plant-based recipe for apple cinnamon toast that takes both toast and apples to the next level.

Bye, bye avocado toast. Make way for the sweet goodness of apple cinnamon!

