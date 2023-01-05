She Was Always Honest With Her Fiancé About Not Wanting To Have Children And She Thought He Was On The Same Page, But He Just Left Her Because He Changed His Mind

A 35-year-old woman was engaged to her 35-year-old fiancé and on track to have the life of her dreams with him.

She’s been with him for 3 years, and he proposed to her during the pandemic. They were mapping out their lives by one another’s sides, and everything was lining up.

She began building a brand new house with him. She just got 2 dogs with him. She genuinely believed their relationship was rock solid, but that all came crashing down today.

“I was always upfront about not wanting children,” she explained. “Never wanted them, as long as I remember.”

“This fact was always conveyed to my romantic partners as I believe that this is not something that should be left undiscussed.”

“So naturally, I found a partner that shared this plan. My fiancé used to tell me that he likes his free time and independence too much to want a child.”

Unfortunately, it seems that her fiancé has completely changed his mind though, and they are no longer on the same page about children.

Her fiancé currently feels that it is important for him to, in fact, have children, and it’s been something on his mind for some time now.

She questioned her fiancé on if he really did mean it and if he really did want to commit to being a parent before asking him if he was down to leave her if he couldn’t have children with her.

