She Found Out That Her Husband Had Been Secretly Canceling Her Son’s Job Applications So He Would Stay Home And Care For Their Younger Disabled Son, So She Blew Up On Her Husband And Rented Her Son An Apartment 

This woman and her husband have a son named Aiden, who is twenty-three. And after Aiden graduated from college, he moved back into her home– just like her husband wanted.

Now, her husband’s original plan was to have their son live with them for free.

However, while Aiden was at home, he was expected to help out with his disabled younger brother– her other son– who is sixteen.

Eventually, though, her son did start to complain about needing money and wanted to find himself a job.

But, for whatever reason, her husband was seriously against that– and even offered to start doubling Aiden’s allowance.

Still, her son simply was not happy just staying at home all of the time. So, he began searching for jobs “here and there” over the last year. But, not one of Aiden’s job applications ever resulted in an interview or hire.

“He would just apply, and they never got back to him,” she said.

And as you can imagine, both she and her son were seriously confused. Well, that was until just recently, when she found out that her husband was actually canceling all of the job applications behind her son’s back!

Apparently, her husband would wait until Aiden applied for a job. Then, her husband would impersonate their son using his email and withdraw the applications.

