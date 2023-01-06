It Might Seem Super Intimidating To Create Bagels At Home, But It’s Not As Daunting As You Think

Making homemade bagels sounds daunting, but it is much easier to do than you think. Instead of buying store-bought bagels that are highly processed and chock full of preservatives, create your own so you can eat cleaner and healthier.

Homemade bagels also are cheaper and taste fresher, and you’ll earn the bragging rights of baking bread from scratch when others see and smell your warm, puffy bagels fresh out of the oven. Furthermore, this would be a fun project to take on over the weekend if you’ve got nothing else to do.

A TikToker named Kate (@katedavidsun) is sharing a recipe that results in chewy, delicious bagels every time. This recipe makes eight bagels. Ready to learn all about how to make bagels? Read on to find out more.

Ingredients:

-3 1/2 cups of bread flour

-1 tablespoon of salt

-1 1/4 cups of warm water

-1 tablespoon of sugar

-2 teaspoons of active dry yeast

-1 tablespoon of honey

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.