People Talk About Their Scariest Encounters With A Stranger

Some strangers are the kind to help you out and give you directions, while others are plain creepy and unsettling.

Encounters with the latter are a reminder to trust your gut, keep your wits about you, and maybe have a weapon on hand.

TikToker @mikeysgallery posted a clip asking people to share their scariest encounters with a stranger.

The replies he received were wild, and it’s shocking to see just how many individuals avoided what would have certainly become a tragedy.

@str8_z00ted: “Went to the park at night to meet a friend, and a stranger sat down with me. I pretended to get a phone call, excused myself politely, and said it was nice to meet him. He was arrested later that night for killing another girl a few hours later at the same park.”

@dissociated.artistry: “I worked at Burger King when I was 16. I was working the drive-thru at 10 p.m., and a dude grabbed my arm and attempted to pull me through the window. Thankfully, my manager was there and grabbed my legs and pulled me back in!”

@em_treas: “A man followed me into Target and quite literally grabbed me and tried to drag me away from the Starbucks counter before the baristas intervened and had me stand behind the counter with them while security came. The man insisted he knew me.”

@kitty_litter_cookies: “I got stalked for 2 years as a teenager by some woman who saw me at a store. She followed me home, and even after we moved, she showed up there, too. I was 14/16, had never spoken to her before. She was in her 50s. She even broke into our apartment.”

@sarahperel: “First Tinder date, normal and fine. Second Tinder date, we went to his place after, and he locked me in his room and wouldn’t let me go. Had to wait until he was asleep and escape his room basically.”

@donna_bell: “I was signing up for internet for my off-base apartment in Okinawa when I was in the army. Was chatting with the rep, and he was pretty nice and gave me tips to find a job after I got out of the service. Nearly a year later, he was on the news for murdering a local woman in the area I lived in.”

