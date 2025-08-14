You Need To Remove Your Appendix To Live In This Town In Antarctica

xbzz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There is a town in Antarctica that requires prospective residents to remove their appendix before they can settle down.

Everyone, including children, must have an appendectomy done if they want to live in Villas Las Estrellas, one of two icy settlements in Antarctica where people can reside for years.

Appendix removal is a necessary precaution for those who stay in the village long-term because the nearest major hospital is over 625 miles away.

There are only a few doctors in town, and none of them are surgeons. Appendicitis requires immediate surgery so that it does not become life-threatening.

In addition, getting pregnant is discouraged because of the limited healthcare options. Any serious health issues will call for evacuation.

Villas Las Estrellas is Spanish for “Stars Town.” It is located in Chile’s Frei base on King George Island. The settlement consists of a post office, a bank, a small school, a church, a gym, and a souvenir shop.

There is also a radio station, television reception, and internet access via the three computers at the school. A gravel landing strip is the main way in and out of the settlement.

The base contains around 100 inhabitants, and most of them are researchers or military personnel from Chile’s air force and navy.

Those with longer-term contracts often bring their families. However, dogs are banned from the island to prevent them from spreading disease to the local wildlife and fragile ecosystem.

xbzz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

In this area, temperatures can drop below -100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, citizens must stay indoors to avoid freezing to death. Most people only stay in the town during the summer when temperatures are warmer.

Despite the harsh landscape, many tourists are attracted to the location. The settlement offers ski and snowmobile expeditions, as well as a chance to observe penguins and killer whales. There are also opportunities to learn about polar auroras and glaciology.

Cruise ships that travel through the area offer organized tours of this village, and there is a small hostel that can accommodate a total of 20 guests.

Villas Las Estrellas is much different from any other town in the world. The experience is almost like life on another planet!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan