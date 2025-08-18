Her Autistic Sister Got Manipulated By An Older Transgender Woman Into Running Away From Home

TikTok - @simply.lexmarie - pictured above is Lex

Recently, TikToker Lex (@simply.lexmarie) has been at her wits’ end because of some drama with her sister. Her sister, Haley, is 21 years old and has autism and bipolar disorder.

Because of her autism, Haley’s maturity level is equivalent to that of a 12 or 13-year-old. She had been living in a female independent living facility for a couple of months.

But a few weeks ago, Haley ran away and told Lex that she was engaged to and pregnant by a 66-year-old transgender woman named Michaela, whom she met at the facility.

Apparently, they were placed at the facility temporarily by a third-party business. Because of privacy rules, the facility couldn’t tell Lex or her family who this person was or where they came from.

Lex did her own research on Michaela and discovered that they claimed to be a professional poker player. Michaela had taken her sister, and they were now traveling across the country together.

They were in their honeymoon phase and were desperately in love with each other. Haley was by her side, selling tickets for people to watch her play poker.

They were supposedly winning millions of dollars and planned to buy a house in Las Vegas worth $1.2 million.

Lex looked up Michaela’s poker record and saw that they had only played a total of 12 games. They haven’t played since 2023, and their life earnings were only $8,000. Typically, poker professionals have around 3,000 or 4,000 points, but this person only had about six points.

From what Lex and her family have been told, Haley is eight weeks pregnant. Even though they claimed to have lots of money, Haley had to call her mom the other day, asking for a 24-hour data pass because her fiancé ran out of minutes.

Then, the other night, Haley called and said that Michaela had ditched her in a hotel in Bakersfield, which was five hours away.

According to Haley, they did sleep together and hoped that the pregnancy would allow them to be together without Haley’s family intervening.

They also did not have any money. They were traveling with another person from the independent living facility who had fetal alcohol syndrome and were using all her money to pay for the hotels.

Haley’s fiancé told Haley that they would be right back, but never returned. Her mom picked Haley up and took her to the hospital.

Haley did not have control over her phone the whole time. Michaela would have her speak to her grandma once a day because Lex and her family threatened to file a missing persons report if they did not comply.

Lex and her family already tried going to the police, but they said there was nothing they could do because Haley wasn’t technically missing.

Michaela has been married three times, and all their ex-wives were around their age. They have three sons who are 10 years older than Lex. Lex is now wondering if she can press charges against the facility for failing to keep her sister safe.

