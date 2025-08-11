He Found Human Remains In A House He Bought At Auction

Brandon Mauth - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @bxce44 is summarizing what happened when one man bought a house at an auction. He is a real estate investor and made a horrific discovery at the house.

TikToker @mattyice0296 has been documenting the process of fixing up a house he bought at auction. He expected the usual chaos that comes with flipping a neglected property.

The previous occupant of the home seemed to have struggled with hoarding because there were piles of trash and other belongings all over the floor.

As he began cleaning the place, he found human remains among the junk. He immediately called the authorities. The police, the fire department, and the coroner came to recover the remains.

They are currently still trying to identify the body, and his entire renovation process came to a screeching halt. He was asked to pause the cleanup since the investigation was ongoing. So, he boarded the house back up.

Later, the coroner contacted him and informed him that the body was missing an arm. Eventually, the coroner was able to identify the body as a friend of the former homeowner. The friend may have been a romantic partner.

When TikToker @mattyice0296 was able to resume cleaning, one of the neighbors introduced themselves to him and noted that there had been a terrible smell coming from the house since last year.

Other neighbors were forced to keep their windows shut in order to avoid the odor. Multiple complaints were made to the city, but nothing was ever done.

Once the investigation concluded, he resumed work. He plans for the house renovations to be done by the end of August, so he can put the house on the market.

It has taken him an extra 60 days to renovate this property due to the police investigation. He hopes it sells within two weeks of being on the market and closes within 45 days.

It is brand-new, with a nice yard, new windows, fresh kitchen cabinets, tile floors, and more. The most important part is that there is no trace of decomposing human remains. The house may have a gruesome back story, but it is now ready for a fresh, clean start.

