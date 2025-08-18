Her Son Almost Became A Missing Child From Submitting An Application On Indeed

When you think of job hunting, you picture résumés, interviews, and polite but firm handshakes, not almost getting kidnapped in a parking lot.

TikToker India (@indiamarie_34) narrowly avoided this nightmare when her teenage son’s job interview turned out to be something much more sinister. Her son almost became a missing child by submitting an application on Indeed.

So, her son applied for a job at a restaurant called Dave’s Hot Chicken and was selected for an interview. India and her family lived in Louisville, Kentucky, and she knew there was no Dave’s Hot Chicken in the area.

She began driving to the location she knew of in Indiana, but her son showed her the address that the interviewer sent him. When they pulled up to the address, they found themselves at a Starbucks.

She told her son to text the guy back about the mix-up. He responded that they were under construction, so they were doing all their interviews at Starbucks.

She instructed her son to say he had arrived at Starbucks and to ask the guy if he was inside. The interviewer replied, telling her son to walk over to a gray vehicle.

This was a glaring red flag and did not make any sense. India told her son to block the phone number and decided to report the incident.

She was completely distraught because she has her kids take Lyfts and Ubers whenever she is unable to take them somewhere.

So, the thought of her child calling a ride to the interview instead had her shaking because he might’ve fallen for the scam and gone missing.

Luckily, India was available to take her son to his interview, assess the situation, and realize that it was totally inappropriate.

Now, she is warning parents to be careful if their kids are filling out applications on Indeed because danger is lurking even in the most inconspicuous of places.

Many TikTok users have had similar experiences after applying to jobs on Indeed and shared them in the comments section.

“My girlfriend has an interview for a company that cleans warehouses/offices. They told her to come to Panera, but not to bring anyone, and to come alone. She ain’t going, though,” wrote one user.

“The same thing happened to my nephew. It went to this random warehouse, and it was abandoned. This was in Minneapolis,” commented another.

“Indeed is crazy because I was supposed to be at an interview for a deli/restaurant type of place, and I was sent to a storage unit with no one in sight,” chimed in a third.

