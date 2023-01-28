She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Knocked Back 8 Drinks Within 2 Hours, And Things Only Got More Weird From There

A woman on TikTok has a hilarious dating story to share that she just can’t stop thinking about. Stephanie Cowan (@theblondewiththesmile) is a photographer, content creator, and business owner who went on a first date with a guy she met on the Hinge app.

Within a two-hour time period, he proceeded to knock back a total of eight drinks.

By his seventh drink, Stephanie was only on her second, and she had no plans to get anywhere near his number of drinks, especially on a Tuesday.

Stephanie explains how she went to the bathroom with the hope that when she came back, the drinks would start wrapping up.

But to her dismay, her date had ordered an eighth drink! By the eighth drink, things only got weirder.

He began giving her compliments about how attractive she was and how impressive it was that she had her own company, which was like music to her ears.

Chalk it up to a drunken state of mind, but his next compliments, if you could even call them that, were totally out of left field.

“You clearly came from a middle-class family. And you went to a state school, like me!” Stephanie repeats mid-laugh.

If anyone knows what coming from a middle-class family has to do with anything, we’d like some clarification.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.