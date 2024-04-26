A Guy Ditched Her On A Date, Yet Still Hit Her Up To Watch A Movie At His Place Later That Same Night

Are you ready to cringe and laugh in disbelief? A 23-year-old social media influencer named Isabella (@isabella.lauren) is sharing some dating horror stories on TikTok. So, brace yourself as we delve into her most disastrous dating experiences! These five brief stories of connections were simply never meant to be.

Rude Dude

One time, she went out with a guy who abandoned her on their date and then later asked her to go over to his place as if nothing had happened. After their date was over and they had paid, she told him that she needed to make a quick stop at the bathroom.

When she came back from the bathroom, he was gone. That same night, she received a text message from him, saying that she should come over and watch a movie. Obviously, she turned down the invite since he had left her without saying goodbye.

Lazy Date

A guy she had been talking to for a while would throw his keys down to her from his apartment window whenever she went to his place.

Apparently, he just didn’t want to be bothered with going downstairs to let her into the building. Now, that’s a whole new level of laziness!

Stuck In A Routine

Once, she went on a date with a guy, and her best friend ended up going out with him the very next week. He essentially did everything the same on both of their dates, from the restaurant and the tour of his apartment to the lines he used to try to get them to kiss him.

