She’s Pretty Positive The Guy She’s Dating Only Likes Her Body And Not Her Face

This 26-year-old girl has been dating a 31-year-old guy for the last 3 months, and they originally met one another at the gym.

Now, she does really like this guy, and she believes he also likes her as well. He’s very truthful, he’s adorable, he’s sweet, and he’s hilarious too.

But, because of where they met, she’s pretty sure he likes her body…but she’s beginning to think he doesn’t like her face.

“The reason why I think this is because when we started dating, he would say things like you’re really hot, your body is so nice, etc., but he would never say I am pretty,” she explained.

“At first, I liked that there was…attraction, but then the compliments about my body kinda got too much so I talked to him about the comments making me feel objectified and told him I thought there were other ways to compliment me, like saying I am beautiful or I am pretty.”

“His answer to that was that he didn’t know me that well and for him, saying someone is beautiful holds a different value than saying someone’s hot. Hot is just physical, while telling someone they’re beautiful requires emotions, and he didn’t know me enough to give emotional complements.”

This conversation happened approximately a month and a half into their relationship, but after a little more time had elapsed, this guy did start occasionally mentioning that she was pretty.

Unfortunately, when he does refer to her as pretty, she just doesn’t buy that he’s telling the truth, especially since he really only remarks on her body.

2 weeks after she had the conversation with him about not wanting him to only say nice things about her body, she got into an argument with him because nothing had changed about his compliments.

