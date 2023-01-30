This 20-Year-Old From Pennsylvania Mysteriously Disappeared After Visiting A Swimming Hole With Her Boyfriend’s Friend, Who Claimed To Have Dropped Her Off At A Movie Theatre

When Sabrina “Bree” Kahler was born on June 20, 1982, she suffered difficulty breathing– and actually stopped respiration on numerous occasions. This forced doctors to perform resuscitation and resulted in a lack of oxygen flowing to Sabrina’s brain.

So, as an infant, she experienced some delays in mental development. And by the time Sabrina was 20-years-old, she had the mental age of a teenager between 14 and 16 years of age.

Still, Sabrina was known by her friends and family as a loving, kind, and trusting young woman.

Just four days after celebrating her birthday, though, the 20-year-old from Erie, Pennsylvania, mysteriously disappeared.

It all began on June 24, 2022, when Sabrina went to go swimming with her boyfriend’s friend, a boy named David.

David reportedly picked her up in a Ford Bronco, and the pair traveled to a local swimming hole at Eagley Park.

Then, after being in the water for about 30 minutes, there was allegedly a confrontation between David and his ex-girlfriend.

So, he and Sabrina left the swimming hole and instead went to get ice cream at a shop known as Tasty Twist. While there, David also called the police.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper ultimately arrived at Tasty Twist and accompanied the pair back to Eagley Park.

