This Recipe For Strawberry Love Notes Is Sure To Impress Your Special Someone This Valentine’s Day

If you’re not so great at expressing your feelings through words, then skip the store-bought Valentine’s card this year, and opt for some strawberry love notes instead.

These adorable pastries are made with a flaky golden crust and filled with a sweet fruity jam.

There’s no need to rack your brain for a romantic, heartfelt poem because these homemade love notes don’t require words.

And you know what they say: the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach! So your Valentine will love the strawberry love notes almost as much as they’ll love you.

There’s a recipe for strawberry love notes on Delish (@delish) that we’d like to bring to your attention. So what are you waiting for? Get started on winning your Valentine’s heart.

First, dust a clean, flat surface with some flour. Next, spread a piece of refrigerated pie crust dough on top.

Cut two diamonds into the dough and two small hearts in the remaining spaces.

Remove the excess dough so that your cut-out shapes remain on the table. Scoop a small dollop of strawberry jam into the center of one of the diamonds.

Then, fold the left and right sides of the diamond so that their points meet in the middle.

The tip of the right flap should slightly overlap the left one. Fold the bottom flap of the diamond up to finish off the envelope.

