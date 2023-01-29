This Viral Recipe For Feta Pasta Is A Great Idea For A Low-Stress Valentine’s Day Dinner

You may have already prepared the flowers and got the romantic lighting just right. Now all that’s left to do is to whip up an excellent meal for your special someone.

Maybe you’re not much of a cook, and you’re stressed that you might end up with a pile of burnt, inedible mush.

If that’s the case, try making the viral TikTok feta pasta for a supremely easy Valentine’s Day dinner.

It all started in Finland, where it became all the rage, and grocery stores even sold out of feta cheese.

Anyway, you can’t mess this up; it’s impossible to. Most of the magic happens in the oven. Still, your partner will be impressed that you stepped outside of your comfort zone and made something delicious in the process.

TikToker Cassie (@cassie) is taking a turn at throwing together some feta pasta after a friend challenged her to recreate the trend.

And let me tell you; it was not much of a challenge at all.

Start by pouring olive oil, a container of cherry tomatoes, salt, and pepper into a baking dish and mixing it all together.

Next, place a block of feta cheese in the middle of the dish. Pour some more olive oil on top of the cheese, and stick it in the oven until the cheese turns a nice golden brown on top.

