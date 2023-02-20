After Her Babysitter Canceled, She Had To Take Her Baby To The Resort Her Brother Got Married At, And Now His Wife Is Upset That Her Baby Upstaged Her

These days, it’s more and more common to have a “child-free” wedding. Other than having a young flower girl or ring bearer in the ceremony, many couples are opting to specify on their wedding invitations or save the dates that guests are not allowed to bring their kids.

One woman is going through some family drama after having to bring her baby to her brother’s child-free wedding at the last minute.

She and her husband were due to travel out of state for three days to attend her brother’s wedding, while their baby girl stayed at home with a babysitter they had booked months in advance.

But as luck would have it, the babysitter dropped out due to a family emergency the day before they were supposed to leave. Yikes!

“We tried to find a last-minute sitter that we trusted and could also do just overnight but came up empty,” she explained. “I tried calling and texting my brother about the situation but couldn’t get hold of him.”

Another issue was that she and her husband were both in the wedding ceremony, so it was imperative that they arrived on time.

They hadn’t heard back from her brother or future sister-in-law for hours, so they called her mom to have her break the news while they hit the road.

“We had to make a decision,” she recalled. “And since we are currently sharing one vehicle, couldn’t really leave my husband and kid without a vehicle, and [we] had put a lot of money already into the wedding and trip, we just took our baby with us.”

On the wedding day, they devised a plan to keep their baby content in the hotel room as long as possible without interfering with the wedding.

