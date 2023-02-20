The Parents That She Was Babysitting For Didn’t Come Home On Time, So She Got Worried And Called The Police

Do you remember your first babysitting job? When you’re a young babysitter, watching kids for hours on end while the parents aren’t home can be intimidating.

One teenage girl recently had to call the police after the parents of the kids she was babysitting didn’t answer her calls or come home hours after they said they would.

She’s a 14-year-old girl who was hired to babysit for a new family on her block that had just moved to her neighborhood from the south. The parents told her that they’d be home by 9:00 pm.

When they didn’t show up at 9:00 pm, she waited until a quarter to 10:00 pm to text the parents and ask if they would return home soon.

More time had passed, and she began to get really anxious. What teenager wouldn’t be anxious in that situation?

She called her parents, and her mother went over to the house to help and comfort her. It was a snowy night on Friday, so they began to worry that something bad might have happened to the parents.

They still hadn’t heard anything by 11:30 pm, so they called the police.

When the police arrived, they took down the parent’s information and were able to find them within 25 minutes.

Where were they? They were hanging out at a friend’s house. Then, they had the audacity to call her back and tell her they were angry about her calling the police!

