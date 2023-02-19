An Elderly Man’s Jeep Plunged Through Ice, Trapping Him And His Dog In Water, But A Teen Bravely Jumped In And Rescued Them Both

Does modern society still have heroes? When the word hero comes to mind, what do you think of? Many people bring up the names of famous actors, singers, or athletes.

But sometimes, we tend to forget that those who show truly heroic qualities are walking right among us. And they’re just ordinary citizens going about their everyday lives.

Recently, a 17-year-old named Joe Salmon braved the freezing temperatures to rescue an 83-year-old man, Thomas Lee, and his dog after his Jeep fell through the ice.

Lee had been on the way to his son-in-law’s fishing shack with his dog Cooper when the Jeep dropped through the ice under a highway bridge.

The man and dog became trapped in frigid water about three to four feet deep. Salmon was ice fishing at the lake with his mother when he saw the accident occur.

Immediately, he dialed for emergency help on his phone, then stepped into the water to help get Lee and his dog out.

At this point, four other men–Corey McConnell, Kody Harrelson, Cody Chester, and Chris Parks–joined Salmon in the rescue.

The teen was attempting to open the vehicle’s back door without success, and all of the windows were locked.

One of the men handed him a knife which he used to shatter the rear window and scoop Cooper out.

