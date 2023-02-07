Even Though He Could Get A Better Job That Pays Him More, He Has No Interest In Doing This Because He Doesn’t Want To Have To Give His Ex More Money For Child Support

This guy has 2 children that he had with his ex-girlfriend named Kayla. His son is 8, and his daughter is 15, and he and Kayla split up 6 years back.

Since then, he and Kayla share custody of their children right down the middle, and he does pay Kayla child support.

He currently earns $50,000 at his job and has to pay Kayla $1,000 each month. Kayla never held a job prior to them having kids, and she still does not work to this day.

He thinks Kayla has not gotten a job because she just wants to be a stay-at-home mom, though he is aware that she will do “odd jobs” on occasion to make some cash.

Anyway, 2 years after breaking up with Kayla, he began dating a woman named Serenity. His children adore Serenity, and he does too.

Serenity works very hard, she’s super intelligent, and she’s very kind. Serenity has her own company, and she earns six figures each year.

The one thing that he has in common with his current girlfriend and his ex-girlfriend is that they all grew up in poverty.

So, 5 years ago, he got the job that he has now in order to give his kids a better life than he had, and he doesn’t want them to have to really “struggle.”

The home life that he and Serenity can give his kids is drastically different than the home life that Kayla can provide to them.

