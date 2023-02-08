He Quit Helping His Mother-In-Law Move Out Of Her House After She Made Terrible Comments About His Wife To His Daughter, So When It Rained, Her Belongings That Had Been Left Outside Were Ruined

This man is currently married, and in the past, his mother-in-law had always lived about four hours away from him and his wife’s home city.

Just last year, though, his mother-in-law decided to sell her house and move closer to family. And as of this past month, she recently closed on a new property pretty close to his home.

So, on the day his mother-in-law was moving out, his wife stayed back to oversee some work being done on the new property. At the same time, he and his daughter– who is six– traveled down to his mother-in-law’s house to help her move out.

Now, according to him, his mother-in-law is the kind of woman who “exalts males on a glorified pedestal.” So, over the years, she has reportedly made countless inappropriate comments about his appearance and his body build and has even asked some really personal questions.

Eventually, his mother-in-law’s mouth also got her into serious trouble with his family.

By the time he actually arrived at his mother-in-law’s house on move-out day, though, he recalled how she appeared to be minding her manners. Well, at first.

His mother-in-law’s remarks started out a bit inappropriate afterward– beginning with a comment directed toward his daughter.

“She made a comment to my daughter along the lines of when she gets older, she should marry a man just like her father,” he said.

But then, later that night, a massive argument broke out. And it all began during dinner.

