Hey Sushi Lovers, This Recipe Is Perfect For You If You’re Looking For A Portable Lunch For The Office

Sushi bake has become a popular food trend on the internet, so of course, people have been getting creative and putting their own twists on it. Here’s another version of it in the form of sushi bake cups!

TikToker @themodernnonna has her own recipe for sushi bake cups that you should make if you only have a few minutes to spare for a quick bite to eat. It’s also the perfect portable lunch if you need to work at the office!

“The nori gets nice and crispy when baked, and the perfectly cooked salmon is a dream. Every bite is heavenly, so I hope you make these at home,” wrote the food blogger in the caption of her video. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-1 cup of cooked rice (jasmine, short-grain, or sushi rice)

-1 to 2 teaspoons of rice vinegar

-2 sheets of nori

-1 piece of skinless salmon

-A pinch of salt

