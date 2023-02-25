He Snapped At His Nephew And Said Everybody Hates Him, Which Made His Nephew Cry, And Now His Family Is Divided On Whether He Was Wrong Or Not

Have you ever had to watch over a little kid that was extremely misbehaving?

One man is dealing with the consequences after snapping at his young nephew when he was tearing up his house during a last-minute babysitting situation.

He’s a 25-year-old with a sister named Diana. Diana has a 10-year-old son named Darius, who is notorious in their family for misbehaving.

“I won’t pretend I like Darius,” he explained. “I think he’s an entitled brat who has gotten away with (stuff) far too many times. I don’t think Diana has ever reprimanded him.”

He goes on to explain that Diana is constantly making up excuses for Darius’ behavior. It’s gotten so bad that Darius has been suspended from school, bullies his cousins, and can’t even be watched by his grandmother anymore because she can’t handle him.

His father likes to take all his grandchildren fishing when he gets the chance, but he can’t take Darius anymore.

He recently got a call from a frantic Diana who needed someone to watch Darius, who had the day off of school, because she got called into work last minute. He knew no one else would want to do it, so he volunteered to watch him.

“It was a nightmare,” he remembered. “Darius was mad he had to spend his day off at my place. He refused to do anything I offered, made a mess in my bathroom, harassed my dog, and had a tantrum because I would not let him use my work computer to play games.”

The last straw was when Darius dumped the bowl of mac and cheese he made for him on the floor at lunchtime, angry because he couldn’t get fast food instead. Finally, he got so fed up with Darius that he had to give him a piece of his mind.

