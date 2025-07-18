She’s Furious With Her Husband For Allowing Their Daughter To Shave Her Head

Some family traditions are more than rituals; they’re acts of remembrance, passed down with love, pain, and meaning that runs deeper than anyone outside the family may ever fully grasp.

So when her husband shaved their 10-year-old daughter’s head on a whim, he didn’t just ignore a hairstyle, he dismissed a legacy.

Now their daughter feels left out of a celebration meant to honor her, and he’s calling the tradition pointless. But she’s left wondering: is it really about the hair, or the fact that something sacred to her family was treated like it didn’t matter?

This woman has a unique tradition in her family that got started after her great-great-grandma sadly lost a number of children before they could celebrate their 10th birthdays.

Ever since then, during the summer for three days and nights in a row, 10-year-old kids in their family dye their hair and wear colorful clothes.

She also decorates her grandparents’ house, and they have different contests, presents, and even a cake as part of their celebration. It’s more like a birthday party than anything else.

So while the tradition has morbid and dark roots, it has evolved to be a celebration of life and the children in their family.

Her daughter just turned 10, and she’s one of three kids in their family who are this age. Their family’s little celebration was set for the 1st of August.

She recently went out of town for a business trip, and when she came home, she was horrified to see that her daughter had shaved her head, and her husband allowed this to happen!

“Honestly, I was shocked because during this time, I did not receive any information or even a photo. I asked my husband what happened,” she explained.

“He said that he and our daughter were watching some cartoon together, and one of the characters had shaved her hair, so our daughter decided she wanted to shave hers too. And he agreed.”

“That… caused a lot of drama. We had a bit of an argument, and honestly, at the time, I was more concerned that he’d allowed her to shave her head on such a small impulse. But the next day, my mother came in, and a conversation about tradition began. You know, how to dye hair that doesn’t exist.”

Her mom mentioned she could buy her daughter a wig for their celebration, or she could just paint her daughter’s bald head.

Her daughter started sobbing as it dawned on her that she would be the only kid in their family without dyed hair.

Her daughter has since said she’s skipping their celebration this year, since it will not be the same for her without her hair.

“And now she’s mad, and my husband is furious with me, thinking the whole tradition is stupid and that it’s the tradition’s fault that our daughter is upset,” she continued.

“I, on the other hand, think he was irresponsible, and he should have thought about what he was doing before he started shaving her head.”

“Yes, my husband knows about the tradition. He’s been there twice.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









