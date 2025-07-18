His Neighbor’s Daughter Has Been Sunbathing Without Clothes On, And His Neighbor Is Mad That He’s Not Preventing The Neighborhood Boys From Watching Her Through The Fence

Jastina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Raising a son comes with a lot of hard conversations, but nothing quite prepares you for the day you’re forced to explain why spying through a fence isn’t just wrong, it’s a violation of someone else’s privacy.

He handled it. He had the talk, set the boundary, and held his son accountable. But now, with the neighbor’s daughter still sunbathing nude and the boys still circling the fence like moths to a flame, he’s left wondering: when personal freedom clashes with predictable behavior, where does the responsibility really fall? And is it unfair, or just realistic, to wish everyone involved would meet in the middle?

This man lives on a road that backs up to a baseball field, which sounds like something out of a movie. The neighborhood kids love playing at the baseball field, and it’s the prime spot to get together when games aren’t being played.

They live in a super safe neighborhood, so it’s common to see at least 24 kids ranging from 10-14 riding their bikes to the baseball field to participate in hopscotch and foursquare.

One of his neighbors has a daughter who is 22, and she is objectively stunning.

“Apparently, she sunbathes in her backyard [without clothes on] while her parents are at work. There is an old cedar fence next to an old chain link fence, and there are voids where you can see into their yard,” he explained.

“So the neighbor father stopped me the other day to tell me my son and a bunch of his buddies were all watching his…daughter through the fence. I told him I’d speak to my kid, which I did.”

“Sat him down and explained he was violating her privacy, and she’s allowed to be [without clothes on] without being creeped on. If I find out he’s back at the fence, he’ll no longer have access to this field, which would be devastating to him.”

Well, yesterday his neighbor approached him yet again about the neighborhood boys spying on his daughter, which is a daily occurrence now.

Jastina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He questioned his neighbor about whether his son was caught this time, and his neighbor relayed that his daughter couldn’t quite tell through the fence.

So, he called his son with his neighbor standing right beside him and put him on speaking phone for his neighbor to hear.

His son swore up and down that he had not been back to the fence after the chat they had. He can tell when his son is lying about something, and this wasn’t the case.

His son was clearly telling the truth and was worried about being accused of something he hadn’t done. He did believe his son, so he hung up and kept on speaking to his neighbor.

He informed his neighbor that he wasn’t sure what he was supposed to do since his son was not involved, but that just infuriated his neighbor.

“Yes, she’s allowed to be [without clothes] in her yard, BUT there are literally dozens of preteen boys next door. You would need armed guards to stop them all gathering at the fence,” he continued.

“Am I responsible for trying to parent every other boy, some I don’t even know? I did my part. If it [were] my daughter, I’d probably ask [that] she remain in a bathing suit while sunbathing.”

“Maybe some of you will hate that answer, but when the beautiful college girl is [without clothes] 50 feet from a bunch of…boys, what else am I supposed to do about it??”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski