His Pregnant, Cheating Ex-Wife Fell In Front Of Him, And He Refused To Help Her Get Up

Yakobchuk Olena - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some wounds don’t leave scars you can see, but they still shape every choice you make afterward.

He’s spent years trying to be the bigger person.

He co-parents respectfully, and he keeps the peace. But when the woman who betrayed him fell in front of him—pregnant, scared, vulnerable—he couldn’t bring himself to offer a hand. And now his daughter sees him differently.

He thought he was protecting his heart. But in that split second, his daughter viewed him as a monster.

This 38-year-old man is a dad to a 15-year-old daughter. Three years ago, he got divorced from his daughter’s mom, even though it wasn’t something he ever dreamed of doing.

“I really loved her, but she initiated the divorce because she said she’d fallen out of love with me, and she admitted to having feelings for one of her close friends,” he explained.

“It mentally traumatized me for a while, but therapy helped me move on. She was very apologetic about everything, but I was just done with her after the divorce.”

She did cheat on him with that friend of hers, which truly did break his heart and make him want nothing to do with her.

They have managed to operate well as co-parents in the aftermath of the divorce, as they didn’t want their daughter to suffer further following their split.

His ex-wife then got married to her affair partner, and she is pregnant right now. A week ago, he was at his ex-wife’s house dropping their daughter off.

Yakobchuk Olena – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“As my ex was coming out of the house, she tripped on something and fell pretty badly. It was really scary considering she’s a few months pregnant, and my daughter was immediately panicked and rushed to her,” he added.

“She asked me to come out and help, but honestly, I didn’t really care. I just told her to call her stepdad, and then I left.”

“It might sound harsh, but in my mind, it wasn’t my responsibility anymore. Anyway, when my daughter came home last night, she seemed really sad.”

He questioned his daughter about whether or not his ex-wife’s baby was safe, and his daughter said that the baby was unharmed.

However, his daughter then stated his refusal to help his ex-wife get up after the fall was the most heartless thing she’s ever witnessed. She started sobbing and left to go to her room.

He feels terrible that he made his daughter cry, but he doesn’t regret his decision to let his ex-wife lie there on the ground.

What do you think of all this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski