Her Brother’s Girlfriend Called Her Out For Not Having Any Vegan Options At Her Engagement Dinner, So She Snapped Back And Got Accused Of Embarrassing Her 

This 24-year-old woman recently got engaged. So, this past weekend, she and her fiancé held an engagement party.

They invited both of their immediate family members, as well as some close friends– totaling about 30 guests. And the party was hosted at a nice Italian restaurant in their city.

Anyway, at the event, she and her fiancé provided guests with two options for their main course– either fish or meat.

“It is also important to note that the only people in both mine and my fiancé’s family who have food restrictions are my dad and stepmom– as they are pescetarians,” she added.

So, the fish option obviously accommodated that restriction. Plus, most of the people in their families actually love seafood– meaning that the fish option wound up being more popular than the meat option.

About one week before the engagement dinner, though, her 20-year-old younger brother contacted her to RSVP for the event. During that conversation, he also asked if he would be allowed to bring his new girlfriend as a plus one.

Now, she claims that her brother often dates around and always brings different girls around their family. So, she honestly had no idea that he was even in a relationship.

Regardless, she wound up telling her brother that he could bring his girlfriend and said she would get an extra seat.

Then, the night of the engagement dinner arrived, and it started out great. All of her guests were having a great time, and her brother’s new girlfriend reportedly seemed really sweet.

